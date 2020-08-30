Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cgh CM to be in isolation as 2 staff test coronavirus positive

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he will isolate himself for the next four days as two of his staff members, including a personal security officer, have tested positive for coronavirus. The chief minister said his test report came negative. "My OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and PSO (Personal Security Officer) have found corona positive.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-08-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 17:04 IST
Cgh CM to be in isolation as 2 staff test coronavirus positive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he will isolate himself for the next four days as two of his staff members, including a personal security officer, have tested positive for coronavirus. The chief minister said his test report came negative.

"My OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and PSO (Personal Security Officer) have found corona positive. My (test) report is negative at the moment, but I will be in isolation for the next four days as a precautionary measure. This is a period of crisis, everyone please be careful," the CM tweeted in Hindi. A public relations department official said Baghhel will be in isolation at his official residence here.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally stood at 28,746 as on August 29..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Underground construction work of Kolkata metro underway, all safety protocols in place: Official

Underground construction work of the Noapara-Barasat via Bimanbandar Metro rail project in West Bengal is underway in full swing, while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, an official said on Sunday. Construction of the diaphragm wall is...

BSF apprehends man for 'smuggling' mobile phones into Bangladesh

The Border Security Force BSF has said that its troops of South Bengal Frontier on Saturday apprehended a smuggler with export goods and mobile phones worth over Rs 21 lakhs and these items were being smuggled into Bangladesh. On August 29,...

Thrusting GST debt on states will lead to 'brute power of centralism': Bengal finance minister

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Sunday said that the Centres suggestion to states to borrow for meeting the shortfall in revenue from Goods and Services Tax GST is totally unacceptable as it would destroy their financial health a...

Flood water of Mahanadi inundates several Odisha villages

Flood waters of the Mahanadi inundated several villages in coastal Odisha on Sunday with over 10 lakh cusec flowing through the Mundali barrage near Cuttack, officials said. Noting that an inflow of even 7 lakh cusec at Mundali usually trig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020