Left Menu
Development News Edition

447 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; four deaths reported

At least 447 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, raising the state's tally to 11,326, a health department official said. The northeastern state had on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 509 coronavirus cases. Tripura capital Agartala has recorded 25% COVID-19 positivity rate, officials said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 17:25 IST
447 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; four deaths reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 447 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, raising the state's tally to 11,326, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 98 with four more persons succumbing to the infection, he said.

As many as 200 people were discharged from Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), taking the number of recoveries to 7,232, he said. Tripura currently has 3,977 active COVID-19 cases.

Nineteen patients have migrated to other states. West Tripura district has accounted for 52 of the 98 fatalities in the state.

A total of 2,68,279 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the state, he said. The northeastern state had on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 509 coronavirus cases.

Tripura capital Agartala has recorded 25% COVID-19 positivity rate, officials said. In its nine municipal wards, the rate of infection is more than 60 per cent, they said.

A team of experts of Gobinda Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital had on Saturday warned that West Tripura district, of which Agartala is a part, is susceptible to rapid transmission of the COVID-19 virus..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

29 killed as restaurant collapses in China during birthday party

Twenty-nine people were killed and 28 others injured after a village restaurant collapsed during an 80th birthday celebration for a resident in north Chinas Shanxi province, local authorities said Sunday. The accident happened at around 9.4...

Ambala: Police station temporarily closed as 8 cops contract coronavirus

The Mullana police station in Haryanas Ambala was temporarily closed as eight cops tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. The official said most of the police station staff was deployed on field duty.As mild symptoms o...

Record over 10.5 cr COVID-19 tests in a day takes India's total tests past 4.14 cr

With a record over 10.5 lakh tests conducted in a day for detection of COVID-19, the number of such tests performed in the country has crossed 4.14 crore, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The exponential jump in the testing capacit...

Egypt detains second suspect in alleged rape case, three more held in Lebanon

Egyptian public prosecutors have ordered the detention of a second man suspected of being involved in an alleged gang rape at a luxury hotel in Cairo in 2014 pending investigations, they said in a statement on Sunday. Police arrested the ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020