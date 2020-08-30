447 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; four deaths reported

At least 447 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, raising the state's tally to 11,326, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 98 with four more persons succumbing to the infection, he said.

As many as 200 people were discharged from Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), taking the number of recoveries to 7,232, he said. Tripura currently has 3,977 active COVID-19 cases.

Nineteen patients have migrated to other states. West Tripura district has accounted for 52 of the 98 fatalities in the state.

A total of 2,68,279 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the state, he said. The northeastern state had on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 509 coronavirus cases.

Tripura capital Agartala has recorded 25% COVID-19 positivity rate, officials said. In its nine municipal wards, the rate of infection is more than 60 per cent, they said.

A team of experts of Gobinda Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital had on Saturday warned that West Tripura district, of which Agartala is a part, is susceptible to rapid transmission of the COVID-19 virus..