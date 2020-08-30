Left Menu
Over 2,500 people rescued from flood-affected villages in Nagpur by SDRF

Over 2,500 villagers were rescued from flood-affected villages in Nagpur by the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) on Sunday after water levels of the Kanhan and Kolar rivers rose and severely inundate nearby villages.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 17:25 IST
The State Disaster Rescue Force in Nagpur carrying out rescue operation in Chikna village. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Over 2,500 villagers were rescued from flood-affected villages in Nagpur by the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) on Sunday after water levels of the Kanhan and Kolar rivers rose and severely inundate nearby villages. "SDRF workers have been carrying out rescue operations since 9 am yesterday morning. By 1 am last night, over 2,500 villagers who were trapped and stranded in the floodwaters were rescued. An airlifting was ordered to assist the rescue operations but due to the severe flow of water on all four sides and the difficulty of the situation, we had to go in ourselves," Lalit Mishra, an official from the SDRF Nagpur Unit told ANI.

He further said that rescue operations were still underway in the Chikna, Mauda, Kuhi, and Bhandara villages of Nagpur. "Operations are still underway in these villages as water levels are expected to rise even more than yesterday." Earlier, four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were airlifted from Pune and destined to Nagpur in view of the evolving flood situation in the region on Sunday.

The four NDRF teams will be deployed in Nagpur and Chandrapur district tentatively. These four teams are in addition to the one team already deployed for flood rescue operations in Nagpur district. (ANI)

