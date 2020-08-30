Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crime Branch registers land grab case in Jammu

The spokesman said the Crime Branch, Jammu conducted preliminary inquiry and verified revenue documents. "The allegations levelled against the accused beneficiaries and the revenue officers/ officials were prima-facie substantiated and for the omissions and commission of offences of cheating by fabricating false, fake documents, destroying some of the evidence and for using corrupt means, a formal case was registered for further investigation," he said..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:07 IST
Crime Branch registers land grab case in Jammu

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday registered a case against some persons including revenue officials for allegedly grabbing 5.4 hectares of state land worth crores of rupees here, a spokesman of the investigation agency said. The case was registered after an inquiry by sub-divisional magistrate, Jammu south, conclusively established that the status of mutations of the land at village Sunjwan are fake and forged, the spokesman said.

He said the case has been registered against the revenue officials and the five beneficiaries -- Hassan Din, Fam Ali, Fazal Hassain and Rashad Ahmed (all brothers) and Abdul Majid (attorney holder) for hatching a criminal conspiracy to fraudulently create right of tenant and ownership rights over government land. The spokesman said the Crime Branch, Jammu conducted preliminary inquiry and verified revenue documents.

"The allegations levelled against the accused beneficiaries and the revenue officers/ officials were prima-facie substantiated and for the omissions and commission of offences of cheating by fabricating false, fake documents, destroying some of the evidence and for using corrupt means, a formal case was registered for further investigation," he said..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus were approaching 6 million on Sunday as many Midwest states reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have recently reported record one-da...

Robert Lewandowski is Germany's 'footballer of the year'

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has been voted Germanys footballer of the year for helping Bayern Munich to a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble. Kicker magazine announced Sunday that Lewandowski received 276 votes in a po...

Narasimha Rao govt was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbours: Tharoor

The P V Narasimha Rao government was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries through reasonable, conciliatory and accommodative approach while the present BJP dispensation has failed in the area, Congress MP Sha...

Wisconsin lieutenant governor says state does not need a visit from President Trump

Wisconsins Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said on Sunday the state does not need a visit from President Donald Trump, after his incendiary remarks on the racial protests in the city of Kenosha. Trump, who has taken a hard stance against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020