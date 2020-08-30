Rajasthan minister tests positive for coronavirus
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:56 IST
Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The minister in a tweet said he got himself tested after a few symptoms of the infection surfaced. "It is my request that those who came in my contact in past a few days get themselves tested," Khachariyawas tweeted.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him speedy recovery. "Wishing my ministerial colleague Pratap Singh Khachariyawas ji speedy recovery from #COVID19. May he get well soon," Gehlot tweeted.
