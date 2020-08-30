Left Menu
PM expresses happiness over states' response to make India toy production hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness to see the states' response in making the country a toy production hub.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:02 IST
PM expresses happiness over states' response to make India toy production hub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness to see the states' response in making the country a toy production hub. In a tweet earlier today, the Prime Minister said, "Happy to see the states responding enthusiastically to the clarion call of making India a toy production hub."

PM Modi quoted Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's tweet where he had posted a plan to make the state's Koppal city India's first toy manufacturing cluster. "In line with PM Narendra Modi's vision of Vocal For Local and boosting toy manufacturing, Koppala will have India's first toy manufacturing cluster. With the eco-system to support toy cluster in place, this 400 acres SEZ will have top-class infra and generate 40,000 jobs in five years," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, had talked about making 'toys for the world' and highlighted the ability of India to become a 'toy hub'. "There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys. Toys are very important for the development of children. Even Rabindranath Tagore has spoken about the importance of toys. India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub by making toys for the entire world," he had said.

"You will be surprised to know that the global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crores. However, India's share in the global industry is very small. It is not right for us to have such a small share, we have to work towards improving this. I urge our start-ups to 'Team up for Toys', this also matches our call for Vocal for Local," he had added. (ANI)

