Himachal Pradesh reports 109 fresh COVID-19 cases

Authorities in Chandigarh said the death of the woman should be included in the records of Himachal Pradesh, from where she was referred. Of the 109 fresh cases, 39 were reported from Kangra, 29 from Hamirpur, 20 from Sirmaur, 12 from Chamba, four from Shimla, two each from Kullu and Bilaspur and one from Una, Dhiman said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh recorded 109 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 5,891, while the death toll reached 34 with one more fatality, an official said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,517, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

A 63-year-old woman in Hamirpur's Badsar succumbed to the disease at Tanda medical college, Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gurdarshan Gupta said. The CMO said she had been under treatment at Tanda Medical College Since August 21. She also had an ovarian tumour, he added.

Kangra accounts for eight of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Mandi and Solan (seven each), Hamirpur and Chamba (four each), Shimla (two), and Una and Sirmaur (one each). The total COVID-19 fatality count in Himachal Pradesh includes a 70-year-old Delhi woman, who had stayed at a factory guest house in Baddi in Solan. She died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2.

The state health department initially showed her death in its records but stopped doing so later, stating that according to protocols, her death should be included in Chandigarh, where she had tested positive for the disease. Authorities in Chandigarh said the death of the woman should be included in the records of Himachal Pradesh, from where she was referred.

Of the 109 fresh cases, 39 were reported from Kangra, 29 from Hamirpur, 20 from Sirmaur, 12 from Chamba, four from Shimla, two each from Kullu and Bilaspur and one from Una, Dhiman said. He said 30 patients have recovered from the infection. Among them, 16 are in Sirmaur and seven each in Chamba and Hamirpur.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,296, Dhiman said, adding that 42 patients have migrated out of the state. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 392, followed by Sirmaur (282), Kangra (216), Una (124), Bilaspur (121), Hamirpur (106), Shimla (88), Chamba (84), Kullu (41), Mandi (37), Kinnaur (23) and Lahaul-Spiti (three).

