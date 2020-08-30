Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cows are like members of family, it s a crime to kill them: Karnataka Minister

Cows were like a member of the family and it was a 'crime' to kill them, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said as the the BJP government in the state is mulling bringing back the anti-cow slaughter law.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:11 IST
Cows are like members of family, it s a crime to kill them: Karnataka Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cows were like a member of the family and it was a 'crime' to kill them, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said as the the BJP government in the state is mulling bringing back the anti-cow slaughter law. He also said cow dung acts as a disinfectant, recalling his family had a few cows in the past.

Terming cow slaughter a 'sin', the minister said he would request Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to ban slaughtering of the animal in the state. "Cow is like a member of the family and its a crime to kill cows," Sudhakar said at the inauguration of 'Goshala' (a shelter for cows) in Chikkaballapura, a release from his office said.

Also, there was a need for people's movement to create awareness against cow slaughtering, he said, adding "being Indians, all state governments should ban cow slaughtering." Further noting that cows were "worshipped in our culture", Sudhakar said, a detailed discussion on banning export of beef was required in both Houses of the Legislature. "Our party is committed to ban beef exports, there will be a decision soon on this," he said.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan had recently said the state would soon implement a ban on cow slaughter, sale and consumption of beef in line with other states. Once the Covid-19 crisis eases, an expert committee would be constituted to look into the matter, and if need be, it will visit states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to study about implementation of the ban there, he had said.

The BJP in its manifesto for the 2018 assembly election had promised prohibition of cow slaughter. Despite resistance from opposition, the then BJP government led by B S Yediyurappa in 2010 had got the controversial Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill passed, proposing to replace the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964.

The bill had widened the definition of 'cattle' and imposed a blanket ban on cattle slaughter, coupled with stringent penalty clauses for violation. However, the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah that came to power in 2013 withdrew the bill that was pending before the President for his assent.

After the BJP came back to power in the state, several party leaders have been making a pitch to re-enact the anti- cow slaughter law.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

TIM to set clock ticking on Italy single network with KKR deal Monday

Telecom Italia TIM is set to sign off on a landmark deal with U.S. fund KKR on Monday that could lay the groundwork for plans to create a single ultrafast broadband network promoted by the Italian government.Rome is keen to create a single ...

Cong demands discussion in Parliament over Chinese activities on border

The Congress on Sunday claimed that satellite imagery shows China has installed missile sites on the eastern borders at Naku La and Doka La, posing a threat to Indias security, and demanded that the government take the nation into confiden...

A's-Astros game postponed after positive COVID-19 test

The Athletics series finale against the host Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon has been postponed following a positive test result for COVID-19 within the Oakland organization. Major League Baseball announced the postponement Sunday mornin...

Israeli delegates plane flying to UAE will fly over Saudi Arabia, source says

An Israeli airliner flying to the United Arab Emirates on Monday with aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump will fly over Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the itinerary. Israels flag car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020