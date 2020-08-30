TN CM orders opening of three dams from September 1
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday ordered release of water from Papanasam, Servalar, and Manimuthar reservoirs from September 1 to facilitate agricultural activities and meet the drinking water requirements as well in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts. He ordered the release of water through the 11 canals in Tirunelveli's Tamirabarani river for 15 days from September 1.
Also, he directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to open the Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar dams for a period of 46 days from September 16 to October 31. "Accepting requests from farmers I have ordered the release of water from Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar reservoirs to sustain the crops irrigated by the 11 canals and also to meet the drinking water needs of the people," Palaniswami said in a release here.
He urged farmers to use the water judiciously and obtain higher yields.
