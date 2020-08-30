Jammu: Officer suspended for 'poor performance' in issuing domicile certificates

A junior Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer was suspended with immediate effect on Sunday for very “poor performance” in the issuance of domicile certificates to applicants here, an official order said. Ravi Shankar, posted as tehsildar Jammu (Khas), has been attached in the office of the divisional commissioner, the order issued by principal secretary in the Revenue Department Pawan Kotwal read. It said "the officer was suspended for dereliction of his duties involving disobedience and very poor performance in the issuance of domicile certificates to the applicants, causing huge suffering and inconvenience to the public". The deputy commissioner of Jammu has been directed to hold an inquiry into the conduct and performance of the officer under rules and furnish a report accordingly to the government within a period of 15 day. Ramgarh tehsildar Kamalpreet Singh has been transferred and posted as tehsildar Jammu (Khas)

Gopal Chand, attached with the Samba deputy commissioner, will replace Singh

On August 24, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had fixed a time limit of five working days for issuing a domicile certificate to permanent resident certificate (PRC) holders and migrants. Earlier, the deadline was 15 days.