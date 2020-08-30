Goa's COVID-19 cases go past 17,000; 5 die

Goa on Sunday added 451 new COVID-19 cases to its tally, taking the total count of infections in the state to 17,004, a health official said. Death toll rose to 183 with five people succumbing to the infection in the day, he said.

A total of 457 people were discharged in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 13,186. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,004, new cases 451, deaths 183, discharged 13,186, active cases 3,635, samples tested till date 1,97,216.