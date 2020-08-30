Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa's COVID-19 cases go past 17,000; 5 die

Goa on Sunday added 451 new COVID-19 cases to its tally, taking the total count of infections in the state to 17,004, a health official said. Death toll rose to 183 with five people succumbing to the infection in the day, he said. A total of 457 people were discharged in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 13,186.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:13 IST
Goa's COVID-19 cases go past 17,000; 5 die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Goa on Sunday added 451 new COVID-19 cases to its tally, taking the total count of infections in the state to 17,004, a health official said. Death toll rose to 183 with five people succumbing to the infection in the day, he said.

A total of 457 people were discharged in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 13,186. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,004, new cases 451, deaths 183, discharged 13,186, active cases 3,635, samples tested till date 1,97,216.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Goa

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash

One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets of the city that has become a flashpoint in the national unrest since Georg...

TIM to set clock ticking on Italy single network with KKR deal Monday

Telecom Italia TIM is set to sign off on a landmark deal with U.S. fund KKR on Monday that could lay the groundwork for plans to create a single ultrafast broadband network promoted by the Italian government.Rome is keen to create a single ...

Cong demands discussion in Parliament over Chinese activities on border

The Congress on Sunday claimed that satellite imagery shows China has installed missile sites on the eastern borders at Naku La and Doka La, posing a threat to Indias security, and demanded that the government take the nation into confiden...

A's-Astros game postponed after positive COVID-19 test

The Athletics series finale against the host Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon has been postponed following a positive test result for COVID-19 within the Oakland organization. Major League Baseball announced the postponement Sunday mornin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020