Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reward-carrying criminal arrested over killing of Lucknow’s Kabir Math chief priest

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested in connection with the fatal attack on the chief priest of the Kabir Math here last week, police said on Sunday. Kumar opened fire when the police cornered him, inviting a retaliatory firing, they said, adding the criminal was injured and arrested.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-08-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:34 IST
Reward-carrying criminal arrested over killing of Lucknow’s Kabir Math chief priest

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested in connection with the fatal attack on the chief priest of the Kabir Math here last week, police said on Sunday. Jitendra Kumar alias Jitesh was arrested after a joint operation by the crime branch and the Madiaon police based on a tip-off, the police said in a statement issued here. Kumar opened fire when the police cornered him, inviting a retaliatory firing, they said, adding the criminal was injured and arrested. A countrymade pistol and some cartridges were recovered from the criminal, they said. ] A murder case was registered at the Hasanganj Police Station here in connection with the death of Mahanta Dhirendra Das of Kabir Math

Das had died four days ago, police said.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash

One person was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets of the city that has become a flashpoint in the national unrest since Georg...

TIM to set clock ticking on Italy single network with KKR deal Monday

Telecom Italia TIM is set to sign off on a landmark deal with U.S. fund KKR on Monday that could lay the groundwork for plans to create a single ultrafast broadband network promoted by the Italian government.Rome is keen to create a single ...

Cong demands discussion in Parliament over Chinese activities on border

The Congress on Sunday claimed that satellite imagery shows China has installed missile sites on the eastern borders at Naku La and Doka La, posing a threat to Indias security, and demanded that the government take the nation into confiden...

A's-Astros game postponed after positive COVID-19 test

The Athletics series finale against the host Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon has been postponed following a positive test result for COVID-19 within the Oakland organization. Major League Baseball announced the postponement Sunday mornin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020