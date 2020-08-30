Telangana CM seen violating COVID-19 norms during Ganesh Puja

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday performed a Ganesh Puja at Pragathi Bhavan (CM residence and Camp office) in Hyderabad, where he and his family were seen violating COVID-19 guidelines.

As per the visuals released by the Chief Minister's office of the Puja ceremony, the Chief Minister and his family members were seen not wearing masks or following the social distancing norms during the ceremony.

In the video, the Chief Minister's grandson and his wife can also be seen performing the prayers. (ANI)