Ladakh reports six more COVID-19 deaths, toll now 34

Ladakh has reported six more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 34 in the Union Territory, officials said on Sunday. While two deaths each linked to COVID-19 were recorded from Kargil and Leh on Saturday, two more deaths occurred in the twin districts on Sunday, they said. The death toll now comprises 21 fatalities in Kargil and 13 in Leh.

With 35 fresh cases, including 22 in Leh and 13 in Kargil on Sunday, the caseload in the region had gone up to 2,638 since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the officials said. On Saturday, 41 COVID-19 cases were detected in Leh and 22 in Kargil district.

While 1,757 patients have recovered from the infection and subsequently discharged, the total number of active cases in the twin districts stands at 847 - 507 in Leh and 340 in Kargil, the officials said.