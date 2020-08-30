Left Menu
Palghar lynching case: Three cops dismissed from service

Three police personnel have been dismissed from service in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case in Maharashtra, a senior official said on Sunday. These police personnel includes assistant police inspector Anandrao Kale, who was in-charge of Kasa Police Station in Palghar when the incident took place on April 16, the official said. Two others are assistant sub inspector Ravi Salunke and constable Naresh Dhodi, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 31-08-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 23:55 IST
Palghar lynching case: Three cops dismissed from service
Two others are assistant sub inspector Ravi Salunke and constable Naresh Dhodi, he said. "The Inspector General (IG) of Police, Konkan Range dismissed the trio from service through an order issued on Saturday," the official added.

Two others are assistant sub inspector Ravi Salunke and constable Naresh Dhodi, he said. "The Inspector General (IG) of Police, Konkan Range dismissed the trio from service through an order issued on Saturday," the official added.

These three police personnel, along with their five other colleagues, had been placed under suspension following the incident, he said. Two seers and their driver were lynched by a mob at Gadchinchale village in Palghar on April 16 when they were travelling in a car to Surat (Gujarat) to attend a funeral amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The victims were identified by the police as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30). The brutal mob attack took place amid rumours that child-lifters were roaming in the area.

As many as 154 people have been arrested and 11 juveniles detained in connection with the incident. The accused in the case were charged with murder, armed rioting and using criminal force to prevent a public servant from doing is duty, among other offences, police said. The case was later handed over to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for probe. It has filed three charge sheets in the case.

After the incident caused an uproar, the state government had suspended Kale, under whose jurisdiction the crime took place, and seven other policemen. Besides, over 35 police constables and personnel of other ranks were transferred in the wake of the mob attack. The government had also sent the then Palghar district police chief, Gaurav Singh, on forced leave.

