Hyderabad International Airport wins CII-GBC 'National Energy Leader' award

The Hyderabad International Airport has won the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Godrej Green Business Centre (GBC) 'National Energy Leader' and 'Excellent Energy Efficient Unit' award.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-08-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 03:18 IST
CII National Energy Management Award-2020. Image Credit: ANI

The Hyderabad International Airport has won the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Godrej Green Business Centre (GBC) 'National Energy Leader' and 'Excellent Energy Efficient Unit' award. The GMR led Hyderabad International Airport was awarded at the 21st National Awards for 'Excellence in Energy Management" organized by CII and GBC, during the 19th edition of 'Energy Efficiency Summit", Virtual Conference and Exposition on Energy Efficiency held from August 6 - 28 2020.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said, "We are happy to receive the award which reaffirms our commitment to make the best use of the energy resources available. As a responsible corporate, GHIAL is committed to exploring and implementing best-in-class energy efficient solutions." "We have been consciously working towards energy efficiency and thus we have introduced several eco-friendly measures with innovative cloud based landscape irrigation system, real time energy consumption monitoring, electric-powered vehicles viz. buggies, ground handler vehicles, baggage trolley movers, and e-cars among others to name a few," he added.

According to a release by the GHIAL, it has achieved a a substantial energy saving of around 4.55 MU in its operations owing to its consistent and sustainable approach towards energy efficiency measures over the last three years. These have also resulted in a significant dip in the emission of green house gases. The airport is also a Carbon Neutral Airport having Level 3 + "Neutrality" Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) under its Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme. (ANI)

