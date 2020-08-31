Northern Railways loads first sugar mini rake from Muzaffarnagar, UP to Dankuni, WB
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 05:30 IST
The efforts of the Business Development Unit (BDU), Northern Railway bore fruit with successful loading of the first-ever sugar mini rake from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh to Dankuni Junction, West Bengal on August 30. According to a statement by the Northern Railway, the BDU has been trying to increase freight business and had also reached out to sugar industries.
The first-ever sugar mini rake was loaded by the BDU team of the Delhi division. The release also said that this is the first time that sugar has been loaded from Mansurpur factory near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The industries have further assured that they will load more mini rakes in the future too. (ANI)
