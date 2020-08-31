Left Menu
Months after custodial death of father-son duo, another case of assault by cops emerges from Thoothukudi's Sathankulam

Barely months after the custodial death case of a father-son duo in Thoothukudi, another incident of alleged assault by a police team from Sathankulam station has surfaced.

ANI | Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-08-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 06:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Barely months after the custodial death case of a father-son duo in Thoothukudi, another incident of alleged assault by a police team from Sathankulam station has surfaced. Martin, a resident of Taikka Street, Sathankulam, has alleged he was beaten up and then taken to the police station by Inspector Xavier and Assistant Inspector Raja on August 23 and on the following day, owing to severe injuries due to torture he was then taken to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital by police.

According to Martin, he was illegally kept in police custody from August 24 to 28 and was then produced before a judicial magistrate, who recorded his statement and then released him on bail. "I was tortured illegally at the police station for the past six days and it was only after my advocate pleaded that I was produced before the magistrate," Martin said.

He has also named two other police personnel for having tortured him during his illegal detention.Martin's family has demanded immediate action against the police officers for illegally torturing him and have urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to the victim and his family. Meanwhile, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court in connection with Thoothukudi custodial deaths case had stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a status report of the case in a sealed cover. The judges had adjourned the hearing in the case to September 7.

Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31) were allegedly tortured in the police station leading to their deaths. The father-son duo was arrested on June 19 and was lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed amid the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

