Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates "harmony".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 09:06 IST
PM Modi wishes citizens on Onam, calls it unique festival which celebrates harmony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates "harmony". "Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health," he tweeted while sharing a clip from his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where he spoke about the festival.

"These days the festival of Onam is also being celebrated enthusiastically. This festival comes in the month of Chingam. People buy something new, decorate their houses and prepare Pookalam. People enjoy Onam Sadya," he said in the clip. "Various competitions are also held. Onam's fame has today reached faraway countries. Be it America, Europe or the Gulf countries. Onam is becoming an international festival. Onam is linked with farming. It is the time of a new beginning for our rural economy. Our lives, our society derive sustenance from the fortitude of farmers. Their perseverance lends myriad hues to our festivals," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also tweeted in Malayalam while expressing gratitude to farmers. "Happy Onam to all Malayalees. Onam is a celebration of friendship and unity. The festival is also an opportunity to express our gratitude to our hard-working farmers. I wish everyone a long and healthy life and happiness during this Onam season," read the tweet from the Prime Minister (roughly translated from Malayalam).

Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2. Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

