Indian Army thwarts fresh attempts by China's PLA to change status quo in Ladakh's Pangong lake area

The Indian Army on Monday said it thwarted "provocative" military movements by Chinese troops on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said troops from China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements on the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh, and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," he said in a statement. Col Anand said a brigade commander-level flag meeting is currently in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues.

"The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity," he added.PTI MPB GSN GSN.