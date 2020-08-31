Man found dead in Greater Noida, family claims he was mentally unstable
The body of a 34-year-old man was found along the Devla road in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday with his family members claiming that he was "mentally unstable", police said. The family members told the police that he worked for a private firm in Phase 2 area of Greater Noida and was mentally unstable for quite some time," the police official said.PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-08-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 12:40 IST
The body of a 34-year-old man was found along the Devla road in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday with his family members claiming that he was "mentally unstable", police said. The body was noticed by the locals in the morning, who then alerted the officials of Surajpur police station.
"An identity card and a PAN card were recovered from the deceased which helped in tracing his family," a police official said. The deceased has been identified as Saroj Kumar. He lived in Kulesara village in Gautam Buddh Nagar and was a native of Khiri, the official said.
"His family has been informed. The family members told the police that he worked for a private firm in Phase 2 area of Greater Noida and was mentally unstable for quite some time," the police official said. Further proceedings in the case are underway, the police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Greater Noida
- Devla
- Uttar Pradesh
- Surajpur
- Gautam Buddh Nagar
- Kulesara
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: Three arrested for raping teenage girl in Sitapur
Unidentified body found in Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh Minister Atul Garg tests positive for COVID-19
Twenty Uttar Pradesh Assembly staff members test positive for coronavirus ahead of session: Speaker.
Fire breaks out at NPCL substation in UP's Greater Noida