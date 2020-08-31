Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treat doctors losing lives in COVID fight at par with martyrs of armed forces: IMA to PM

The Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that all doctors who have died of COVID-19 be treated at par with martyrs of the armed forces, and their dependents be provided government jobs in accordance with their qualifications.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 12:51 IST
Treat doctors losing lives in COVID fight at par with martyrs of armed forces: IMA to PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that all doctors who have died of COVID-19 be treated at par with martyrs of the armed forces, and their dependents be provided government jobs in accordance with their qualifications. In a letter to the prime minister, the country's largest body of doctors said only an "inclusive national solatium" for all doctors who have lost their lives fighting the pandemic would render justice to the sacrifice of their families.

The IMA cited government data and said 87,000 healthcare workers had been infected and 573 of them had lost their lives due to COVID-19. However, the Centre has not officially released these figures.

Noting that the data has raised concerns all across the country, the IMA said its data for doctors alone has registered 307 deaths and a total 2,006 infected. It said 188 of those died are general practitioners who are the first point of contact for people. "Doctors suffer a higher viral load and a higher CFR (Case Fatality Rate) as a community. IMA is constrained to point out that they could have stayed back at home during the epidemic safely. They chose to serve the nation in the best traditions of the medical profession," said the letter dated August 30.

The solatium approved by the government for their colleagues in government services in all fairness is deserved by the children of these martyrs as well, the association said. "All doctors who have laid down their lives in fighting this epidemic should be treated at par with the martyrs of Indian Armed Forces and acknowledged appropriately. The surviving spouse or dependent should be provided a government job as per their qualifications," the IMA said. It also raised the issue that whatever solatium that is in place had failed to reach the beneficiaries due to the inadequacy of the chosen instrument and the "indifference".

"The scheme is reported to have been lapsed as well. There is a pressing need to reconsider the same on merit and create a dedicated system to administer," the IMA said. A national scheme to support the "soldiers fighting a pandemic" cannot be allowed to degenerate into just another pecuniary benefit for government servants, it said.

"We once again appeal to your goodself that such a sacrifice by doctors needs to be acknowledged by the highest office of the nation irrespective of the sectors," the IMA said in the letter to Modi. "We are also writing to you at this juncture since it has been predicted that India will top the world in number of cases in a few weeks. Healthcare manpower is precious. Uniform practices have to be put in place throughout the country," it said.

The IMA said substantial differences were noticed from district to district in how doctors and healthcare workers were deployed. It asserted that districts were not sensitive to the safety angle, and the concerns of stress and fatigue of the medical manpower. Noting that the nation deserves a radical approach to the situation, the IMA appealed to the prime minister for the government to bring in appropriate reforms, which it said were long overdue. PTI ASK HMB

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 9.2 to Rs 895.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for September delivery moved up by Rs 9.2, or 1.0...

Former athletes, sports shows take lead on social justice

Chris Webbers emotional comments last week in support of NBA players, who boycotted the playoffs after the shooting of Jacob Blake, generated millions of views because they came from the heart and addressed sensitive topics. But for Webber ...

Olympic flame out on display in Japanese Olympic Museum

The Olympic flame is going on display in Tokyo, just a short walk from the new National Stadium where it was supposed to be burning a month ago. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece in March and has been largely hidden away in Tokyo since...

Mitsubishi Motors says former chairman Masuko dead at 71

Mitsubishi Motors Corps former chairman Osamu Masuko has died from heart failure, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Monday. He was 71.Masuko, a veteran of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, had just weeks ago resigned as chairman citi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020