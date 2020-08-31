Two youths killed in mishap

Two youths were killed after their bike collided with a car at Narimogaru in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district Sunday night, police sources said. The two, who were seriously injured in the mishap, were lying on the road when they were spotted by Arun Kumar Puttila, president of the local temple festival committee, who was passing by in his car.

He immediately shifted them to the hospital, but their lives could not be saved. The deceased have been identified as Mithun (18) and Bhavith (19), both hailing from Kuria Idabettu in the taluk, sources said.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI