South interior Karnataka likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall: IMD

South interior areas of Karnataka will likely experience fairly widespread rainfall on Monday, informed CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, here.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:21 IST
C S Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru while speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

South interior areas of Karnataka will likely experience fairly widespread rainfall on Monday, informed CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, here. "Karnataka coastal districts very likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall on 31st August and 1st September and widespread rainfall on September 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. South Interior Karnataka likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall on 31st August," said Patil.

South interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are very likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 2 and 3, said IMD. "Rainfall intensity over peninsular India is very likely to increase from 1st September. South interior Karnataka, Kerala & Tamil Nadu very likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on 2nd and 3rd September," the IMD stated.

Earlier on Sunday, Patil said Bengaluru city will likely to experience rainfall on Monday. He further informed that the coastal districts of the state will very likely receive light to moderate widespread rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday, and widespread rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. He further added that yellow alert has been issued in Uttar Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada districts as they are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. (ANI)

