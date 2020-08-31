Three arrested for illegally transporting 900 kgs of PDS rice in Nellore

In a recent incident, police officials of Podalakuru town in Nellore district, arrested three persons for illegally transporting 900 kgs of rice meant to be distributed under the Public Distribution System (PDS) on Sunday night, informed town sub-inspector Rahim. "The rice was being transported in a Tata Ace vehicle from Vanam Topu centre in Podalakuru Mandal to Nellore town. The police have detained 3 persons including the vehicle driver. They seized the rice and vehicle," said Rahim.

A case was filed and an investigation has been launched into the matter. The PDS facilitates the supply of food grains and distribution of essential commodities to a large number of poor people through a network of 'Fair Price Shops' at a subsidised price on a recurring basis. (ANI)