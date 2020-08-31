Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul accuses Modi govt of destroying informal economy, enslaving it

He alleged that the government wants to break this sector and called upon the entire country to unite and fight against it. The BJP, however, mocked him saying he should release a video about the "G-23", a reference to the 23 dissenters who wrote to the Congress chief seeking the party's overhaul.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:35 IST
Rahul accuses Modi govt of destroying informal economy, enslaving it

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Modi government of destroying the informal sector of the country's economy and trying to enslave it. He alleged that the government wants to break this sector and called upon the entire country to unite and fight against it.

The BJP, however, mocked him saying he should release a video about the "G-23", a reference to the 23 dissenters who wrote to the Congress chief seeking the party's overhaul. Gandhi cited demonetisation, "wrong" GST and the lockdown as three examples of the government's attempt to destroy the informal sector, that provides 90 per cent jobs to people.

"The BJP government has attacked the informal structure. There is an attempt to turn you into a slave," he charged. "The BJP government has been attacking the informal sector over the past 6 years. I am giving you three massive examples right now -- Demonetisation, wrong GST and Lockdown," he said in a new video series on the economy. He further said, "Don't think the lockdown was unplanned. Don't think it was done at the last minute. The aim of these three decisions was to destroy our informal sector".

Gandhi also attacked the Prime Minister and accused him of indulging in media management and marketing. "The PM needs the media and marketing to run the government. This media management and marketing is done by 15-20 people," he alleged. Asked about Rahul Gandhi's attack on the Modi government over the economy, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra mocked him, saying he should also release a video about the "G-23", a reference to 23 Congress leaders who have written to their party president Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul.

"People are trying to seize his house. There are talks of election, selection, inability to have a president... He (Rahul) should worry about it. The country is very much in safe hands. He should worry about his party," Patra said. Gandhi said the informal sector, which comprises the poor, farmers and small traders, has a lot of money which the government cannot touch. "They want to break this sector and extort this money from them," he charged.

"The effects of this attack on the informal sector will be seen soon. The results will be that India won't be able to produce jobs, because the informal sector produces 90 percent of the jobs. Once the informal sector is destroyed India won't be able to produce jobs," he said. "You are the ones who run this country, you take us forward and there is a conspiracy against you. You are being cheated and there is an attempt to turn you into slaves. We have to understand this attack and the entire country has to unite to fight against this," he further said in the 4-minute video titled 'Let's talk economy'.

The former Congress president said in 2008, the world was hit by an economic recession that affected the entire world, including the US, Japan and China, but not India. He said banks in the US and Europe collapsed, corporations collapsed and companies shut down but India was unaffected by the global recession as the UPA government was in power at the time. Gandhi said he went to the then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and asked the reason why the entire world suffered an economic crisis but India remained unaffected.

"Manmohan Singh ji replied, Rahul if you want to understand India's economy, you will have to understand that India has two economic structures. One is the formal economy and the other is the informal economy," Gandhi said. He said the former PM told him, "You know the big companies which constitute the formal sector. The informal sector comprises farmers, labourers, MSMEs. Till the time India's informal sector is strong, no economic storm can touch India".

Gandhi's comments come ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament where the Congress party wants to corner the government over the state of the economy, besides other issues including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese aggression at the border. The Congress has also accused the government of failing to handle the economy as well as the pandemic, alleging that the lockdown has failed to have the desired effect and has hit the poor and the marginalised the hardest.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tight security, and an Arabic greeting, on first Israel-UAE flight

On board a packed airliner taking U.S. and Israeli delegates to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, passengers were welcomed in Arabic as well as English and Hebrew, a gesture marking the historic first Israeli direct flight from Tel Aviv t...

Aditi Ashok finishes tied 49th at NW Arkansas golf

Indian golfing ace Aditi Ashok finished tied 49th at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship after carding two-under 69 in the final round here. Aditi, who was playing her first LPGA event in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak, h...

Hyderabad FC appoint Manuel Marquez as new head coach

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Monday appointed experienced Spaniard Manuel Marquez as new head coach just days after Alberto Roca left the club to join FC Barcelona support staff. The 51-year-old Spaniard, who had previously w...

Reliance almost doubles retail footprint with acquisition of Future Group

Reliance Industries Ltds acquisition of debt-strapped Future Group will almost double the footprint of its retail business, which now is valued at up to USD 68 billion, analysts said. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Saturday announced th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020