Man drowns in Song river in U'khand while taking selfie
Shubham slipped and fell into the river while he was trying to take a selfie during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha on Sunday, Circle Officer Nehru Colony Pallavi Tyagi said. He was swept away by the waters of the swollen river, despite his friends' attempts to save him, she said. Shubham was an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Clement Town of the city.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:31 IST
A 22-year-old man drowned in the Song river here in Uttarakhand while taking a selfie, police said on Monday. Shubham slipped and fell into the river while he was trying to take a selfie during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha on Sunday, Circle Officer Nehru Colony Pallavi Tyagi said.
He was swept away by the waters of the swollen river, despite his friends' attempts to save him, she said. Shubham was a part of a group that had gone to immerse the idol in an area beyond Maldevta, the officer said.
His body, which was recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), was found by police personnel after two hours of search from under a bridge near the Raipur stadium, which is about eight kilometres from the spot where he had fallen into the river, Tyagi said. Shubham was an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Clement Town of the city.
