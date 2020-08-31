RPF jawan foils woman's suicide bid on railway track

An RPF jawan saved the life of a woman who was trying to commit suicide on a railway track near Kalyan station in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday morning when RPF constable Jeetendra Kumar spotted a woman walking on the tracks in the path of Pushpak Express, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

Kumar shouted to alert the woman, but as she didn't stop, he jumped on the track and pulled her away in the nick of time, he said. Another RPF jawan, Chotelal, also helped his colleague in foiling the suicide bid of the woman.

The woman was later identified as Sumangla Wagh, 54, a resident of Rambag in Kalyan. Kumar told PTI the motive behind the drastic step being attempted by the woman was not known.

"We are happy that we could save someone's life," he said..