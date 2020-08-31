Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade towards Army vehicle, miss target, six civilians injured

Six civilians were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at an army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, an official said.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:35 IST
J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade towards Army vehicle, miss target, six civilians injured
A screen shot of the footage tweeted by the India Army. Source: @ChinarcorpsIA. Image Credit: ANI

Six civilians were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at an army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, an official said. The terrorists hurled a hand-grenade on an Army convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar, which missed the last vehicle and resulted in injuries to six civilians.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. "Terrorists hurled a grenade on Army Convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar, which missed the last vehicle and resulted in injuries to six civilians. The six injured have been shifted to DH, Baramulla for treatment," Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted sharing the live CCTV footage of the incident.

The area, where the incident took place, has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Actor-MPs urge Centre to reopen cinema halls

Four actors of the Bengali film industry, three of them ruling TMC MPs, have urged the Centre to consider re-opening movie theatres with necessary COVID-19 protocols in place, underscoring that cinema hall owners and employees are under sev...

Golden moment for Indian chess fraternity: Koneru Humpy after team wins gold medal at Chess Olympiad

Koneru Humpy, who was a part of the Indian team that was declared joint winners of the FIDE Chess Olympiad along with Russia, termed the win as a golden moment for the Indian chess fraternity. It is a golden moment for the Indian chess frat...

Plan to revive LeT network in J-K's Reasi busted; govt teacher, 2 others arrested: Police

Security forces have busted a plan of the Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT based in Pakistan to revive its network in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district and have arrested its three overground workers, police said on Monday. These overground workers were ...

Portugal's exports slump 40% in second quarter, stoke record GDP fall

Portugals record economic contraction in the second quarter saw exports of goods and services plunge by 40 as the coronavirus eroded revenue from overseas tourists, a breakdown of official GDP data showed on Monday. Data from the National S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020