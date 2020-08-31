J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade towards Army vehicle, miss target, six civilians injured

Six civilians were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at an army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, an official said. The terrorists hurled a hand-grenade on an Army convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar, which missed the last vehicle and resulted in injuries to six civilians.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. "Terrorists hurled a grenade on Army Convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar, which missed the last vehicle and resulted in injuries to six civilians. The six injured have been shifted to DH, Baramulla for treatment," Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted sharing the live CCTV footage of the incident.

The area, where the incident took place, has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway.