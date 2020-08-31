J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade towards Army vehicle, miss target, six civilians injured
Six civilians were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at an army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, an official said.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:35 IST
Six civilians were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at an army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, an official said. The terrorists hurled a hand-grenade on an Army convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar, which missed the last vehicle and resulted in injuries to six civilians.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. "Terrorists hurled a grenade on Army Convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar, which missed the last vehicle and resulted in injuries to six civilians. The six injured have been shifted to DH, Baramulla for treatment," Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted sharing the live CCTV footage of the incident.
The area, where the incident took place, has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway.
- READ MORE ON:
- Baramulla district
- Indian Army
- Srinagar
- Kashmir
- CCTV
ALSO READ
Three security force personnel killed in militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police.
COAS attends seminar on impact of disruptive technologies to guide Indian Army
Indian Army organises 'Northern Command Equipment Display 2020' to promote Make-in-India initiative
Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund not being used to purchase weapons, equipment: Indian Army
Indian army says thwarts Chinese attempt to occupy hill on disputed border