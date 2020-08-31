Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman appointed '108' ambulance driver in TN; govt says it is 1st in country

Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI): A woman was appointed as ambulance driver in Tamil Nadu, claimed to be the first in the country, as Chief Minister K Palaniswami flagged off 118 as part of an initiative to strengthen emergency services in the state. Marking distribution of appointment orders to 138 recruits in the Public Health and Preventive Medicine department, Palaniswami gave away the orders to seven of them.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:49 IST
Woman appointed '108' ambulance driver in TN; govt says it is 1st in country
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman was appointed as an ambulance driver in Tamil Nadu, claimed to be the first in the country, as Chief Minister K Palaniswami flagged off 118 as part of an initiative to strengthen emergency services in the state. M Veeralakshmi was appointed driver of one of the newly launched '108' ambulances and it is a 'first' in the country, a government release said.

Ninety ambulances equipped with life-saving medical equipment, 10 high tech vehicles for use by 10 government blood banks for transporting blood collected in camps, and 18 ambulances donated by an entertainment television channel group for anti-COVID tasks were flagged off. On March 24, Palaniswami had announced in the Assembly that to further strengthen the 108 ambulance emergency services, 500 new ambulances would be dedicated to the state at a cost of about Rs 125 crore.

To implement it, in the first phase, 90 ambulances and 10 blood collection vehicles at an estimated cost of Rs 20.65 crore and Rs 3.09 crore respectively were procured. Marking the distribution of appointment orders to 138 recruits in the Public Health and Preventive Medicine department, Palaniswami gave away the orders to seven of them.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Actor-MPs urge Centre to reopen cinema halls

Four actors of the Bengali film industry, three of them ruling TMC MPs, have urged the Centre to consider re-opening movie theatres with necessary COVID-19 protocols in place, underscoring that cinema hall owners and employees are under sev...

Golden moment for Indian chess fraternity: Koneru Humpy after team wins gold medal at Chess Olympiad

Koneru Humpy, who was a part of the Indian team that was declared joint winners of the FIDE Chess Olympiad along with Russia, termed the win as a golden moment for the Indian chess fraternity. It is a golden moment for the Indian chess frat...

Plan to revive LeT network in J-K's Reasi busted; govt teacher, 2 others arrested: Police

Security forces have busted a plan of the Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT based in Pakistan to revive its network in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district and have arrested its three overground workers, police said on Monday. These overground workers were ...

Portugal's exports slump 40% in second quarter, stoke record GDP fall

Portugals record economic contraction in the second quarter saw exports of goods and services plunge by 40 as the coronavirus eroded revenue from overseas tourists, a breakdown of official GDP data showed on Monday. Data from the National S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020