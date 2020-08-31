Man from Delhi hangs himself in Rishikesh

Man from Delhi hangs himself in RishikeshPTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:07 IST
A man from Delhi allegedly committed suicide here by hanging himself from a tree, police said on Monday
He was found hanging from a tree near IDPL's Canal Gate on Sunday by passersby who reported the matter to the police, SHO Ritesh Kumar said
Documents recovered from his clothes revealed his identity as 34-year-old Ved Parkash who hailed from Bholenath Nagar in northeast Delhi, he said.
