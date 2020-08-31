Left Menu
Unlock 4: Metro trains, political meets allowed in Karnataka

Schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, while some relaxation has been given for students of classes 9 to 12, the Unlock-4 order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in line with the Centre's guidelines said. "Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7, 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) or Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs)," it said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:16 IST
Metro train services here will resume in a graded manner from September 7 while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted as part of Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Karnataka government on Monday. Schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, while some relaxation has been given for students of classes 9 to 12, the Unlock-4 order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in line with the Centre's guidelines said.

"Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7, 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) or Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs)," it said. The standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons, will be permitted with effect from September 21, with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer, the guidelines said. However, the cap of 50 people for marriage related gatherings and 20 people for funeral or last rites will continue up to September 20 after which the ceiling of 100 people will apply.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed, it said, adding that however, open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21. Educational institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity upto September 20 and online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

District administrations may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/tele counselling and related work, in areas outside the containment zones with effect from September 21. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers, the order said adding it will be subject to written consent of their parents or guardians and will be permitted from September 21.

SOPs would be issued by the state health and education departments for these, it said. Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30, while lockdown shall remain in force in the Containment Zones till September 30.

