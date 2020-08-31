Gautam Buddh Nagar reports 126 new COVID-19 cases; tally nears 8,000-mark

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally in the district to 7,960, official data showed. The number of active cases climbed to 1,055 from 1,009 on Sunday, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. Also, 80 more patients got discharged during the period.

The district remained at the 14th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed. So far, 6,860 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third-highest among districts in UP after Lucknow with 19,893 recoveries and Kanpur Nagar 11,150 cured, it showed.

The death toll in the district stood at 45 with a mortality rate of 0.56 per cent, slightly better than 0.57 per cent on Sunday, according to official statistics. The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 86.10 per cent from 86.54 per cent the previous day.

Lucknow has the maximum number of active cases at 7,174, followed by Kanpur Nagar at 3,206, Allahabad 2,940, Gorakhpur 2,555, Varanasi 1,785, Saharanpur 1,540, Aligarh 1,480, Bareilly 1,464, Moradabad 1,465, Ghaziabad 1,453, Ayodhya 1,050, Meerut 1,090 and Barabanki 1,073, according to the data. There were 54,788 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Monday. So far, 1,72,140 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,486, showed the data.