Girl raped by minor youth in Mathura

The girl had stepped out of her house on Saturday to buy some groceries from a nearby shop when she was waylaid by the youth and raped in a lonely place, they said. The youth is also from the same village.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:39 IST
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an adolescent in a village in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The youth is also from the same village. An FIR has been lodged by the victim's father under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been arrested and sent to juvenile custody, police said. The girl underwent a medical examination and returned home to her parents, they added.

