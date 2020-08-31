AP Guv, CM condole Pranab Mukherjee's death

Amaravati, Aug 31 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, state Congress president S Sailajanath and other leaders mourned the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday. Harichandan recalled the services of Pranab Mukherjee as 13th President and said the latter rendered over five decades of exemplary service to the nation in government as well as Parliament.

The Governor said Mukherjee held the rare distinction of having served at different times as Foreign, Defence, Commerce and Finance Minister and was instrumental in spearheading important legislations such as Right to Information, Right to Employment, Food Security, setting up of UIDAI, Metro Rail, etc. "Pranab Mukherjee was a powerful orator, scholar, intellectual and a leader with enormous political prowess and was acclaimed for his role as a consensus builder on difficult national issues through his ability to forge unity amongst the diverse political parties that form part of Indias vibrant multi-party democracy," Harichandan noted.

The Governor conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. In a statement, the Chief Minister said the "unfortunate demise" of statesman Pranab Mukherjee was a tragic loss to the nation.

"His invaluable contributions to the nations progress in over five decades of exemplary services will always be remembered with great pride," Jagan said. "Pranab da," in his long political innings, had shown maturity in dealing with complex issues and had passed through testing times, the Chief Minister added and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family.

In Pranab Mukherjees demise, the nation lost a multi-faceted talent and a political statesman, TDP president Chandrababu said. "In his six-decade-long political career, Pranab Mukherjee remained non-controversial and had rather been a trouble-shooter.

His simplicity and integrity should act as a guiding spirit for future generations," Chandrababu said in a statement. BJP vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy, state Congress president S Sailajanath, Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan and other senior leaders also expressed sorrow over the death of the former president.