61 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

61 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:05 IST
As many as 61 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected, taking the number of active patients to 681 in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, an official said
District Magistrate Selvakumari J said 61 people tested positive while 27 patients recovered from the disease
With the latest recoveries, 1,403 people have been cured of the infection so far in the district, she added.
