Mukherjee had exceptional ability to forge consensus on national issues: Patnaik

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed grief over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, describing him as a stalwart of Indian politics, who will be remembered for his exceptional ability to forge consensus on national issues. Mukherjee had a distinguished political career and was respected and loved by all sections of society for his judicious decisions and unparalleled experience in governance, Patnaik said in a condolence message.

The "illustrious son of India" had vast knowledge on almost all the issues and was insightful, prudent and balanced in his approach to life, he said. "He will always be remembered for his exceptional ability to forge consensus on National issues. His demise brings an end to a glorious life," the chief minister said.

Patnaik also conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family of Mukherjee. "Honerable Governor is deeply saddened by the demise of former President & stalwart of Indian politics, Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee," Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Within his political career spanned over five decades, his dedication towards the development of India will always be remembered, it said. "With his passing away, the country has lost a worthy son & parliamentarian," the statement said.