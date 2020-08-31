Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pranab Mukherjee was 'Ajatshatru of politics' : Nitish

Expressing his grief over Mukherjee's death, Kumar in his condolence message called the former president "Ajatshatru of politics" who was equally respected by both ruling and opposition, an official release said. Mukherjee was a renowned politician, efficient administrator and eloquent speaker and his death marked the end of an era and a "personal loss" for him, the Bihar chief minister said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:53 IST
Pranab Mukherjee was 'Ajatshatru of politics' : Nitish
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and a host of prominent leaders of the state Monday mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Expressing his grief over Mukherjee's death, Kumar in his condolence message called the former president "Ajatshatru of politics" who was equally respected by both ruling and opposition, an official release said.

Mukherjee was a renowned politician, efficient administrator and eloquent speaker and his death marked the end of an era and a "personal loss" for him, the Bihar chief minister said. I had a very close relation with Pranab Mukherjee who guided me on several occasions, Kumar said adding that his death has caused a void in politics.

Mukherjee was very dear to all because of his affable and gentle nature and his death marks the end of an era. In his five decade old political career, Mukherjee had held various important portfolios including defence, finance, foreign affairs, revenue, shipping, transport, communications, economic affairs, commerce and industry, he added.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi, Bihar Legislative Council acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, a host of Bihar ministers , leaders of political parties condoled the death of former president and called him a great politician. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi expressed grief over Mukherjees death saying it is a "personal loss"..

Even Mukherjee's political rivals admired him because his qualities, he added. Mukherjee was a renowned economist who had served the Congress for 40 years, the party's Bihar unit chief Madan Mohan Jha said adding that the nation will always remember his work.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar hits two-year low, fourth month of losses on Fed inflation mandate

The dollar hit a more than two-year low and a fourth straight month of losses on Monday in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy shift on inflation.Against a basket of currencies the dollar was down 0.15 at 92.097 in midday trading, ...

Heavy rain recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in last 24 hours

Several parts of Rajasthan received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, a MeT department official said Monday. According to the department, heavy rains were recorded in Udaipur, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh Banswara, Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali ...

Cycling-Ewan outsmarts Bennett to win Tour stage three as Alaphilippe retains lead

Australian Caleb Ewan timed his effort to perfection to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint at the end of a 198-km hilly ride through the Alpine foothills on Monday. Sam Bennett looked in control but the Irishman had...

Face mask sales soar as Swedes eye potential guideline change

Sweden is seeing a spike in demand for face masks, several drug stores said, ahead of a possible U-turn by the authorities, who have so far doubted their effectiveness in fighting the spread of the new coronavirus.Unlike most other European...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020