Rail traffic on Mathura-Delhi route restored

The rail traffic on the Mathura-Delhi route was restored on Monday, a day after it was blocked due to derailment of a goods train near here, a railway official said. Four wagons of the Ghaziabad-bound train coming from Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai derailed between Vrindavan Road and Ajhai railway stations at around 10.00 AM on Sunday.

A panel has been set up under the chief safety officer to probe the incident, Northern Central Railway’s Agra Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) S K Srivastav said. The traffic was restored after over 27 hours of uninterrupted work, officials said.