Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura CM, former CM mourns Pranab Mukherjee's death

In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true leader and inspiration to many. Burman, a prominent Congress leader of the state and Mukherjee's classmate in Kolkata when both studied law in 1959 said, He was a statesman, a foresighted leader, who served the nation for his whole life. In his demise, I have lost a true friend.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:19 IST
Tripura CM, former CM mourns Pranab Mukherjee's death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb and former chief minister Samir Ranjan Burman mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true leader and inspiration to many.

Burman, a prominent Congress leader of the state and Mukherjee's classmate in Kolkata when both studied law in 1959 said, He was a statesman, a foresighted leader, who served the nation for his whole life. His demise is an irreparable loss for the country. The former chief minister said I have never seen a leader like Mukherjee. He was a broad hearted leader, who helped people irrespective of political affiliations. In his demise, I have lost a true friend.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tight security, and an Arabic greeting, on first Israel-UAE flight

High above a vast expanse of desert the Israeli pilots voice broke through the passengers chatter on Monday to announce that the plane had just crossed into Saudi airspace. Members of the Israeli and U.S. delegations paused for a light ripp...

JNU extends date of registration for monsoon semester till September 4

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Monday said the institute will remain closed till September 30 and extended the date of registration for the monsoon semester till September 4. It issued a notification, saying, Students are required t...

UP: 19-yr-old man dies allegedly in police custody, SHO suspended

A 19-year-old man died allegedly in police custody in Uttar Pradeshs Raebareli district, prompting authorities to suspend a policeman over the matter, officials said on Monday. While the police claimed that Mohit alias Monu died as his heal...

Reliance Power defaults on payment of Rs 300 cr principal, interest

Reliance Power on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal and interest totalling to Rs 300.22 croreThe company defaulted on payment of Rs 300.22 crore, including interest amount of Rs 2.22 crore on July 31, 2020, it said in a B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020