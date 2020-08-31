Tripura CM, former CM mourns Pranab Mukherjee's death
In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true leader and inspiration to many. Burman, a prominent Congress leader of the state and Mukherjee's classmate in Kolkata when both studied law in 1959 said, He was a statesman, a foresighted leader, who served the nation for his whole life. In his demise, I have lost a true friend.PTI | Agartala | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:19 IST
Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb and former chief minister Samir Ranjan Burman mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true leader and inspiration to many.
Burman, a prominent Congress leader of the state and Mukherjee's classmate in Kolkata when both studied law in 1959 said, He was a statesman, a foresighted leader, who served the nation for his whole life. His demise is an irreparable loss for the country. The former chief minister said I have never seen a leader like Mukherjee. He was a broad hearted leader, who helped people irrespective of political affiliations. In his demise, I have lost a true friend.
- READ MORE ON:
- Samir Ranjan Burman
- Pranab Mukherjee
- Biplab Kumar Deb
- Tripura
- Kolkata
- Congress
ALSO READ
Pranab Mukherjee's condition much better, stable, says son Abhijit
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee still on ventilator, health being closely monitored: Army hospital
Pranab Mukherjee's health condition remains critical: Army hospital
Pranab Mukherjee's vital parameters stable, still on ventilator support: Hospital