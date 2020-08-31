Heavy rain recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in last 24 hours

Several parts of Rajasthan received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, a MeT department official said Monday. According to the department, heavy rains were recorded in Udaipur, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh Banswara, Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali and Jalore districts in the last 24 hours. Shergarh in Jodhpur received 22.7 cm of rainfall during this period. In eastern Rajasthan, 13 cm of rainfall was recorded in Garhi of Banswara and in Nithuwa in Dungarpur, 10 cm in Sheoganj of Sirohi, 9 cm in Loharia of Banswara and in Aranod in Pratapgarh. In western Rajasthan, Jaswantpura in Jalore and Sindhri in Barmer received 10 cm rainfall each and 8 cm of rinafall was recorded in Sumerpur in Pali.

On Monday, 69 mm rainfall was recorded in Jaisalmer, 39.6 mm in Phalodi of Jodhpur, 8 mm in Barmer, 4.6 mm in Ajmer and 1.4 mm in Jaipur. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in many places in Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Barmer, Bikaner, Jalore, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur districts in 24 hours.