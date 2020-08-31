Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rain recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in last 24 hours

According to the department, heavy rains were recorded in Udaipur, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh Banswara, Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali and Jalore districts in the last 24 hours. In eastern Rajasthan, 13 cm of rainfall was recorded in Garhi of Banswara and in Nithuwa in Dungarpur, 10 cm in Sheoganj of Sirohi, 9 cm in Loharia of Banswara and in Aranod in Pratapgarh.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:25 IST
Heavy rain recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in last 24 hours
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several parts of Rajasthan received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, a MeT department official said Monday. According to the department, heavy rains were recorded in Udaipur, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh Banswara, Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali and Jalore districts in the last 24 hours. Shergarh in Jodhpur received 22.7 cm of rainfall during this period. In eastern Rajasthan, 13 cm of rainfall was recorded in Garhi of Banswara and in Nithuwa in Dungarpur, 10 cm in Sheoganj of Sirohi, 9 cm in Loharia of Banswara and in Aranod in Pratapgarh. In western Rajasthan, Jaswantpura in Jalore and Sindhri in Barmer received 10 cm rainfall each and 8 cm of rinafall was recorded in Sumerpur in Pali.

On Monday, 69 mm rainfall was recorded in Jaisalmer, 39.6 mm in Phalodi of Jodhpur, 8 mm in Barmer, 4.6 mm in Ajmer and 1.4 mm in Jaipur. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in many places in Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Barmer, Bikaner, Jalore, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur districts in 24 hours.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Russian court bars Navalny's candidate from local elections

A Russian court has barred a candidate promoted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the last video before his sudden illness from running for a seat on the city council in Novosibirsk, Siberia, Navalnys team said on Monday. We learned today...

Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Amtek Auto for disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on Amtek Auto Ltd for various disclosure lapses in violation of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements LODR norms. The firm failed to make prompt disclosure of its non-co...

Thomson forays into fully-automatic washing machine segment in India

European consumer electronic brand Thomson has forayed into premium affordable fully-automatic washing machine segment in India. The company, which has reached exclusive partnership agreement with leading e-commerce major Flipkart, is aimin...

Tight security, and an Arabic greeting, on first Israel-UAE flight

High above a vast expanse of desert the Israeli pilots voice broke through the passengers chatter on Monday to announce that the plane had just crossed into Saudi airspace. Members of the Israeli and U.S. delegations paused for a light ripp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020