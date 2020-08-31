Pranab Mukherjee served nation with exemplary dedication: LS Speaker

Expressing grief over former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he served the nation with exemplary dedication. His experience in parliamentary and administrative matters was unmatched, a quality which manifested itself in his extraordinary work ethic, Birla said. Mukherjee never let politics overshadow his personal relationship. It was an attribute that allowed him to easily build consensus on some of the most important and complex political matters, he said.

Mukherjee, 84, died here at a Army hospital. He was a seven-time MP, five times was nominated to Rajya Sabha and elected twice to Lok Sabha.