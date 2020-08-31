Pranab Mukherjee served nation with exemplary dedication: LS Speaker
Expressing grief over former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he served the nation with exemplary dedication. It was an attribute that allowed him to easily build consensus on some of the most important and complex political matters, he said. Mukherjee, 84, died here at a Army hospital.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:29 IST
Expressing grief over former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he served the nation with exemplary dedication. His experience in parliamentary and administrative matters was unmatched, a quality which manifested itself in his extraordinary work ethic, Birla said. Mukherjee never let politics overshadow his personal relationship. It was an attribute that allowed him to easily build consensus on some of the most important and complex political matters, he said.
Mukherjee, 84, died here at a Army hospital. He was a seven-time MP, five times was nominated to Rajya Sabha and elected twice to Lok Sabha.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pranab Mukherjee
- Om Birla
- Lok Sabha
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Pranab Mukherjee's condition much better, stable, says son Abhijit
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee still on ventilator, health being closely monitored: Army hospital
Pranab Mukherjee's health condition remains critical: Army hospital
Pranab Mukherjee's health declines, develops lung infection