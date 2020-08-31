Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Governor, CM, party leaders condole Mukherjee's death

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and leaders of various political parties on Monday condoled the demise of former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. "The demise of Pranab Kumar Mukherjee is a great loss to the nation and the people," the Chief Minister said. Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said Mukherjee, a popular leader and an able administrator, held the office of the President of India beyond politics.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:45 IST
Kerala Governor, CM, party leaders condole Mukherjee's death

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and leaders of various political parties on Monday condoled the demise of former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. Condoling the "sad demise" of Mukherjee, the Governor said in a tweet that he was an exceptional statesman with unparallelled experience in administration and parliamentary proceedings.

Describing him as a "true Bharat Ratna and the embodiment of the Indian ideal, "ever devoted to the pursuit of knowledge", Khan said "this is what made him so capable to handle difficult situations". "Shri #PranabMukhejree was a scholar who strayed into politics.

He symbolised the values of Indian Renaissance which started in Bengal. Those values reflected in his personality.

My heartfelt condolence", the Governor tweeted. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said Mukherjee stood for the protection and empowerment of constitutional values and constantly strived to inculcate values in the society, including secularism.

"Mukherjee, a staunch supporter of Nehruvian political culture, played a leading role in spreading the light of scientific logic and fighting against superstitions in society," the Chief Minister said. Mukherjee will always be remembered as an eminent parliamentarian and an eloquent Speaker, Vijayan said.

He also said that Mukherjee had maintained a deep and friendly relationship with Kerala and its people. "The demise of Pranab Kumar Mukherjee is a great loss to the nation and the people," the Chief Minister said.

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said Mukherjee, a popular leader and an able administrator, held the office of the President of India beyond politics. Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said the Congress party has lost a strong leader who cannot be replaced.

"He worked for the party for five long decades and his demise creates an irreplaceable vacuum for the Congress and its workers", said the former Chief Minister. In his condolence message, BJP state president K Surendran said Mukherjee was a strong leader who was able to express his stand clearly.

"When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, Mukherjee maintained a cordial relation with the central government. The democratic values which he upheld and his deep knowledge made him a respectable personality among the people from all walks of life," Surendran said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Russian court bars Navalny's candidate from local elections

A Russian court has barred a candidate promoted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the last video before his sudden illness from running for a seat on the city council in Novosibirsk, Siberia, Navalnys team said on Monday. We learned today...

Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Amtek Auto for disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on Amtek Auto Ltd for various disclosure lapses in violation of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements LODR norms. The firm failed to make prompt disclosure of its non-co...

Thomson forays into fully-automatic washing machine segment in India

European consumer electronic brand Thomson has forayed into premium affordable fully-automatic washing machine segment in India. The company, which has reached exclusive partnership agreement with leading e-commerce major Flipkart, is aimin...

Tight security, and an Arabic greeting, on first Israel-UAE flight

High above a vast expanse of desert the Israeli pilots voice broke through the passengers chatter on Monday to announce that the plane had just crossed into Saudi airspace. Members of the Israeli and U.S. delegations paused for a light ripp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020