Hamid Ansari condole Pranab Mukherjee's death

Former vice president Hamid Ansari expressed deep distress over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee and recalled his association with him. "I express my deep distress at the sad demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. I knew him in different capacities over several decades and had a very cordial relationship with him as Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha. My wife and I express our deep condolences to Abhijit ji and Sharmistha ji," Ansari said.

Mukherjee died at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain the same day. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.