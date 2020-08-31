Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks to CMs ahead of JEE exam

A day before the commencement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday said that he has spoken to chief ministers of most states to ensure that students do not face problems while appearing in the exam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:50 IST
Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks to CMs ahead of JEE exam
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day before the commencement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday said that he has spoken to chief ministers of most states to ensure that students do not face problems while appearing in the exam. "I wish best of luck to all students who are going to appear for the JEE tomorrow. I am also glad that over 7,77,465 have downloaded their admit cards. I have spoken to the CMs of most states to ensure that students do not face problems," Pokhriyal said in a video which was posted on his twitter handle.

Pokhriyal appealed to candidates and their parents at the examination centres to follow the health guidelines issued by the government. "I assure all the candidates and their parents that they will be provided with every possible help. My best wishes for the bright future of all of you," he said.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

DU's registration process ends; varsity receives highest number of applications in 3 yrs

The registration process for admission to the Delhi University ended on Monday with over 5.63 lakh aspirants applying online for undergraduate courses, the highest in the last three years. A total of 1,83,674 students have applied for postg...

New Jersey, California ease dining restrictions in moves toward pre-pandemic economies

New Jersey and California on Monday took incremental steps toward resumption of their pre-pandemic economies by allowing restaurants to begin limited indoor dining, as new coronavirus cases abated nationwide despite some new hotspots. New J...

In battleground Pennsylvania, Biden blames Trump for sowing chaos amid crises

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump in a speech from battleground state Pennsylvania on Monday of sowing chaos amid nationwide protests, pushing back on Republican assertions that Trump stands for law ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 142...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020