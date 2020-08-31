Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks to CMs ahead of JEE exam

A day before the commencement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday said that he has spoken to chief ministers of most states to ensure that students do not face problems while appearing in the exam. "I wish best of luck to all students who are going to appear for the JEE tomorrow. I am also glad that over 7,77,465 have downloaded their admit cards. I have spoken to the CMs of most states to ensure that students do not face problems," Pokhriyal said in a video which was posted on his twitter handle.

Pokhriyal appealed to candidates and their parents at the examination centres to follow the health guidelines issued by the government. "I assure all the candidates and their parents that they will be provided with every possible help. My best wishes for the bright future of all of you," he said.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6. (ANI)