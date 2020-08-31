Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt's next round of sero-survey to begin from Sep 1

The national capital had seen spurt in daily cases in the last several days and steady rise in active cases since August 5. Delhi recorded 1,358 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.74 lakh while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,444, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:29 IST
Delhi govt's next round of sero-survey to begin from Sep 1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The next round of monthly sero-prevalence survey in the national capital is slated to begin on Tuesday, with authorities gearing up for the exercise to further analyse the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Sources said the sample size this time is likely to be about 17,000. However, there was no official confirmation on its scale.

The last sero-prevalence survey was held from August 1 to 7, according to which antibodies against COVID-19 infection were found in 29.1 per cent of people surveyed in the national capital. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while announcing the results of the August survey earlier this month had told reporters that 15,000 representative samples were taken from 11 districts, and that the next exercise was to begin from September 1.

The minister had also said that prevalence of antibodies found in men was 28.3 per cent, and 32.2 per cent in women. Sero-prevalence of antibodies found in age groups of less than 18 was 34.7 per cent, in 18-50 years 28.5 per cent, and 31.2 per cent in 50 years and above. The sources said the September round of survey will be held over five days, and also likely to follow similar protocols as in the previous exercise.

The exercise was undertaken in the first week of August for a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and to formulate strategies based on its findings. The sero-prevalence survey before the August exercise, done from June 27 to July 10 by the Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had used 21,387 samples and found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed had an exposure to the novel coronavirus.

"The rise, rather than the exponential rise is not there. So, people are taking safety precautions it seems. But, we cannot afford to be complacent and lower our guard," Jain had said on August 20. The national capital had seen spurt in daily cases in the last several days and steady rise in active cases since August 5.

Delhi recorded 1,358 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.74 lakh while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,444, authorities said. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 2,024 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in the city in August till date. It was also the highest spurt in the last nearly 50 days in Delhi.

On Saturday, the city reported 1,954 cases and in the preceding two days, the city had recorded cases in excess of 1,800. The active COVID-19 cases tally on Monday was 14,626. About 15,000 samples were collected as part of the August exercise, spanning different areas and age groups, gender and economic class, he said.

Out of the total number of samples, 25 per cent were taken from the age group of less than 18 years, another 50 per cent from the 18-49 years age bracket and remaining 25 per cent from those in the age group of 50 years or more. The sero-prevalence found in Northeast district was 29 per cent, South district 27 per cent, South East 33 per cent and New Delhi 24 per cent, Jain had said.

Jain on July 22 had announced that after analysing the results of the June-July survey, it was decided that more such exercises would be done every month to formulate better policies for tackling the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; virus may impair heart functions

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.COVID-19 often undiagnosed in frontline hospital workers ...

Four killed as speeding car hits footpath in Mumbai

Four people were killed while as many others were injured on Monday night after a speeding car rammed into the footpath outside a restaurant in a busy market area in south Mumbai, police said. Prima facie, the incident occurred when the dri...

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Joe Biden is forcefully condemning the violence at recent protests while also blaming President Donald Trump for fomenting the divide thats sparking it. Hes dismissing his presidential opponent as incapable of tackling the violence himself....

DU's registration process ends; varsity receives highest number of applications in 3 yrs

The registration process for admission to the Delhi University ended on Monday with over 5.63 lakh aspirants applying online for undergraduate courses, the highest in the last three years. A total of 1,83,674 students have applied for postg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020