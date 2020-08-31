Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Govt prohibits private schools from charging any extra other than tuition fees

The Delhi government on Monday directed the private-unaided schools not to charge any extra fees other than tuition fees.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:39 IST
Delhi Govt prohibits private schools from charging any extra other than tuition fees
Delhi Government logo. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Monday directed the private-unaided schools not to charge any extra fees other than tuition fees. Earlier on April 17 and 18, the Delhi government directed the same, therefore, the fresh order from the Delhi government has directed the private schools to maintain the status quo.

"All the private unaided recognised schools have directed no fees, except tuition fees will be charged from the parents during the lockdown period. Annual and development charges can be charged from the parents on a pro-rata basis and only on a monthly basis after completion of the lockdown period," the order from the Delhi Education Department to the private school read. "In no case, the schools shall demand and collect the above-mentioned fees from the parents or students on a quarterly basis. This means that the fees will be collected on a monthly basis only," it added.

The government has further directed the school authorities to not to increase any fee in the academic session 2020-21 till further directions irrespective of the fact whether or not the school is running on the private land or the land allotted by DDA or other government land-owning agencies. The schools have been asked to provide access to online education material or classes to all students without any discrimination. They are also required to provide ID and password for online access to teaching materials, as per the order.

The Delhi government warned the school authority of taking strict action against them under Section 24 of Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973, or other applicable law. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; virus may impair heart functions

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.COVID-19 often undiagnosed in frontline hospital workers ...

Four killed as speeding car hits footpath in Mumbai

Four people were killed while as many others were injured on Monday night after a speeding car rammed into the footpath outside a restaurant in a busy market area in south Mumbai, police said. Prima facie, the incident occurred when the dri...

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Joe Biden is forcefully condemning the violence at recent protests while also blaming President Donald Trump for fomenting the divide thats sparking it. Hes dismissing his presidential opponent as incapable of tackling the violence himself....

DU's registration process ends; varsity receives highest number of applications in 3 yrs

The registration process for admission to the Delhi University ended on Monday with over 5.63 lakh aspirants applying online for undergraduate courses, the highest in the last three years. A total of 1,83,674 students have applied for postg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020