Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisodia discusses viable options over Centre's proposal on meeting GST shortfall

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday attended a meeting with the finance ministers of seven non-BJP ruled states which rejected the Centre's suggestion of states borrowing to make up for the GST shortfall. The Centre and non BJP-ruled states are at loggerheads over the financing of the Rs 2.35 lakh crore GST shortfall in the current fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:41 IST
Sisodia discusses viable options over Centre's proposal on meeting GST shortfall
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday attended a meeting with the finance ministers of seven non-BJP ruled states which rejected the Centre's suggestion of states borrowing to make up for the GST shortfall. A Delhi government statement said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's finance minister, discussed viable options with the finance ministers regarding the shortfall in the economy due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the statement said. In the virtual meeting, states resolved that the following is the only legally tenable option during this critical situation --- the entire estimated shortfall of Rs 235,000 crore in the compensation cess fund may be borrowed by the Centre through RBI or any other suitable mechanism, the statement stated.

These states also resolved that the repayment of the principal and the interest liability should start 2022 and should be entirely serviced out of the receipt from the cess for which the GST Council should extend the period of levy of cess beyond five years or till the time it is required to repay the debt, it stated. The Centre and non BJP-ruled states are at loggerheads over the financing of the Rs 2.35 lakh crore GST shortfall in the current fiscal. Of this, as per Centre's calculation, about Rs 97,000 crore is on account of GST implementation and rest Rs 1.38 lakh crore is the impact of COVID-19 on states' revenues.

The Centre last week gave two options to the states to borrow either from a special window facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India or from the market and has also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

AASU, APW urge Supreme Court to re-examine final draft of NRC

The All Assam Students Union AASU and the Assam Public Works APW on Monday urged the Supreme Court for re-examination of the states final draft of the National Register of Citizens NRC, which they alleged was not prepared according to the t...

COVID SCIENCE-COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; virus may impair heart functions

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.COVID-19 often undiagnosed in frontline hospital workers ...

Four killed as speeding car hits footpath in Mumbai

Four people were killed while as many others were injured on Monday night after a speeding car rammed into the footpath outside a restaurant in a busy market area in south Mumbai, police said. Prima facie, the incident occurred when the dri...

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Joe Biden is forcefully condemning the violence at recent protests while also blaming President Donald Trump for fomenting the divide thats sparking it. Hes dismissing his presidential opponent as incapable of tackling the violence himself....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020