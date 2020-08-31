Left Menu
Unlock 4: Bengaluru Metro services to resume from Sept 7, no regular classes in schools, colleges till Sept 30

Two days after the Centre ordered the resumption of metros from September 7 in a graded manner under Unlock-4, the Bengaluru metro on Monday announced that it would resume the services on the same day.

31-08-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two days after the Centre ordered the resumption of metros from September 7 in a graded manner under Unlock-4, the Bengaluru metro on Monday announced that it would resume the services on the same day. "Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7, 2020, in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA," the notification by the Centre on August 29 had said.

Following the Centre's latest guidelines, the state government added that the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions across Karnataka would continue to remain closed with no regular classes till September 30. However, students of classes 9 to 12 have been permitted to visit their schools, outside containment zones, to take guidance from their teachers, with written permission from their parents.

The Centre's guidelines on August 29 had said that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians. While giving these relaxations in areas outside the containment zones only with effect from September 21, the Ministry said a Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will be issued by the Health Ministry.

The Ministry of Health also said that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30 and online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. An official release said that the decisions had been taken with extensive consultation with states and union territories. (ANI)

