Himachal reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 171 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 171 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 6,117, while the death toll rose to 37 with three more fatalities. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,563, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Shimla reported two deaths and Hamirpur one, the state health department said.

The victims include a 68-year-old man from Sirmaur's Nahan who died at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here, chief medical officer Dr Surekha Chopra said. He had bronchopneumonia and was referred here on August 26, the medical officer added. Kangra accounts for eight of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Mandi and Solan (seven each), Hamirpur (five), Chamba (four), Shimla (three), Sirmaur (two) and Una (one). Of the 171 fresh cases, 33 were reported from Hamirpur, 28 from Una, 26 from Solan, 20 from Bilaspur, 18 from Kangra, 16 from Chamba, 10 each from Sirmaur and Kullu, eight from Shimla and two from Mandi, Dhiman said.

Sixty-five more patients recovered from the infection on Monday. Among them, 18 are in Hamirpur, 16 in Solan, 12 in Chamba, ten in Shimla, three in Kangra and two each in Sirmaur, Una and Lahaul-Spiti. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,473, Dhiman said, adding that 42 patients have migrated.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 364, followed by Sirmaur (306), Kangra (221), Una (158), Hamirpur (120), Bilaspur (108), Shimla (91), Chamba (88), Kullu (51), Mandi (32), Kinnaur (23) and Lahaul-Spiti (one).